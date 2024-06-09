Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Richest MP in Lok Sabha, Pemmasani secures ministerial berth in NDA Cabinet

Amaravati: With family assets at over Rs 5,700 crore, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, the newly elected richest MP in Lok Sabha, who was sworn in as minister on Sunday in the NDA government, hails from a small village, Burripalem, in Andhra Pradesh.

He was sworn in as minister of state.

A medical doctor, he stuck with TDP through thick and thin and remained in the good books of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and no wonder, he has now secured a ministerial berth in the union cabinet. Pemmasani defeated YSRCP's Kilari Venkata Rosaiah, by a margin of over 3.4 lakh votes.

Hailing from a rural area, he went on to become a teacher-physician at the Johns Hopkins University – Sinai Hospital and also established his own firm UWorld (online learning and study resources platform), a fascinating journey.