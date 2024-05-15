Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sajad Lone, Omar Abdullah get into the ring for Baramulla bout

Baramulla: When Baramulla Parliament constituency in north Kashmir goes to polling in the fifth phase of General Elections on May 20, the Valley will see the most high-profile contest between National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone of the People’s Conference.

The contest in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency reflects the complex socio-political landscape of Kashmir, with competing narratives and aspirations shaping the electoral dynamics. From the bustling markets of Sopore town, once the hotbed of militancy and separatism, to the serene shores of Wular Lake, every corner of this constituency has its own unique identity and charm.

Politically, Baramulla has always been a hotbed of activity, with its residents actively participating in the democratic process. Elections here are fiercely contested, with candidates from various parties vying for the support of the electorate.

Even during the days of separatists and militants in Kashmir, the polling percentage in the Baramulla seat used to be comparatively higher than that in the other two Lok Sabha constituencies in Kashmir—Srinagar and Anantnag.