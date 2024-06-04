Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Sambit Patra leading in Puri LS seat

BJP's Sambit Patra is leading by 68,757 votes against his nearest rival Arup Patnaik of the BJD in Puri Lok Sabha seat.

Patra is contesting second time from Puri LS seat with the BJP targeting victory in the state.

Patra has declared his assets to the ECI which stand at over Rs 1 crore.

Born on December 13, 1974, Patra completed his schooling at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Puri and later pursued his medical studies at Veer Surendra Sai Medical College in Odisha's Burla.

After his MBBS, Patra also completed a Master of Surgery from SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

Patra became the spokesperson of the Delhi BJP in 2011 and a year later contested the municipal council elections from the Kashmere Gate ward.

Although he lost the polls, Patra managed to grab attention of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who promoted him to the post of the national spokesperson.