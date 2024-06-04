Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Sambit Patra leading in Puri LS seat

Patra is contesting against his nearest rival Arup Patnaik of BJD
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 09:48 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 09:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

BJP's Sambit Patra is leading by 68,757 votes against his nearest rival Arup Patnaik of the BJD in Puri Lok Sabha seat.

Patra is contesting second time from Puri LS seat with the BJP targeting victory in the state.

Patra has declared his assets to the ECI which stand at over Rs 1 crore.

Born on December 13, 1974, Patra completed his schooling at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Puri and later pursued his medical studies at Veer Surendra Sai Medical College in Odisha's Burla.

After his MBBS, Patra also completed a Master of Surgery from SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

Patra became the spokesperson of the Delhi BJP in 2011 and a year later contested the municipal council elections from the Kashmere Gate ward.

Although he lost the polls, Patra managed to grab attention of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who promoted him to the post of the national spokesperson.

Track Lok Sabha Election results live | Check all constituency results here

Track Odisha Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here

Track Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2024, 09:48 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsPuriJagannath TempleLS pollsBJDSambit PatraLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT