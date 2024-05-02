Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sans Indore candidate, Congress urges voters to hit NOTA

Indore: The Congress, ejected from the contest after its Indore candidate joined the BJP, is appealing to voters to press the ‘None Of The Above’ (NOTA) option, a move slammed by the ruling party as a negative tactics.

Akshay Kanti Bam, who had been pitted against BJP’s sitting MP Shankar Lalwani, shocked the grand old party on Monday, which was the last day for withdrawal of nomination, after he pulled out of the race and switched over to the saffron party.