Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SC declines to entertain YSRCP's plea on EC's circular on postal ballots

He said non-statutory amendment has given a go bye to statutory rules and diluted it. The counsel contended there can't be just scribble of the signature and there has to the be stamp and seal of the attesting officer.

The plea challenged the validity of the judgment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court of June 1, contending it is ex-facie unsustainable since the bar under Article 329(b) of the Constitution would apply only if the petitioner was seeking to impede the process of election or question the election itself.

On the contrary, the petitioner only challenged a circular issued by the EC and not any specific election. The challenge was made to ensure that a free and fair election process takes place without any semblance of malafide/ bias, the plea said.

The petition filed by advocate Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki stated the High Court's judgment was ex facie unsustainable because an erroneous counting of the votes (around 5 lakh votes) could change the result of the election.

The counting of votes in the State of Andhra Pradesh is scheduled on June 04, along with similar exercise across the country.