Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SC refuses to entertain plea against HC order on issuance of postal ballot to Chhattisgarh woman

Agrawal said the woman again approached the high court, which dealt with her application seeking grant of interim relief on May 6.

On May 6, the high court rejected her application noting that the polling date was May 7 and the instructions issued by the EC with regard to the issuance of the postal ballot and its collection cannot be completed in 24 hours.

The woman had approached the apex court challenging the May 6 high court order.

"It has become infructuous," the top court observed, adding that the polling date was May 7.

Agrawal said according to Rule 27(I) of the Conduct of Election Rules, postal ballots can be received anytime before the date of counting of votes, which is scheduled for June 4.

"Even for postal ballots, some time is fixed. That procedure has to be followed if some time period is fixed for postal ballots," the bench observed.

Agrawal said the high court had passed an order in the petitioner's favour on April 29.

When he referred to the April 29 order, the bench said the high court had directed the authority to consider the petitioner's application.

"Now they have considered and they have found that you are not that physically disabled and therefore, they have rejected your application," the bench said, adding, "They have considered the medical certificate."

The top court observed that the petitioner had not even produced the benchmark disability certificate.

"Everybody would like to sit home and cast vote," the bench said, adding, "We are not entertaining this plea."

"First, you have to produce the benchmark disability certificate, then they will go to verify whether this certificate is correct or not," it said.

It also asked, "If you are below 80 years, then why should you be permitted?"

The bench said it was not inclined to interfere with the interim order passed by the high court.