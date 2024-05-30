Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Section of voters in Maharashtra's Beed turned away from polling booths, villagers claim police 'did nothing': Report

This particular incident occurred in a polling booth in Sharda Nagar’s Vivek Vardhini primary school in the city of Parli.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and Beed candidate Bajrang Sonawane has written a letter to the Election Commission in this regard. He has said that booths across 33 villages in Parli, three in Kaij, and two in Majalgaon were captured.

In his complaint, Sonowale had also alleged that members of the Muslim community in Dharmapuri as well as voters belonging to backard classes in Jirewadi were prevented from casting their votes.

The publication reports that Sonowane had also backed his letter with 12 videos he had sent to the EC as proof.

Post receiving Sonowane's complaint, the Maharashtara Chief Election Commissioner had asked for a report regarding the same from the district electoral officer, who responded by saying that a repoll was not required in the booths in question.

The officer told the publication, “Whatever videos have been submitted to us do not show instances of booth capturing,” adding, “It only shows crowding in some booths.”