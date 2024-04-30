'Shehzada' dig: 3 generations of Nehru-Gandhi family sacrificed themselves for country, says Sharad Pawar

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dubbing Rahul Gandhi a shehzada (prince) and said three generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family had sacrificed themselves for the country.

Addressing a Lok Sabha election meeting in Junnar for his party candidate, Pawar said Rahul Gandhi should rather be praised for hitting the ground to understand the plight of the common people braving weather conditions.