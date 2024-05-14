Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Sometimes a film is so bad people leave midway': Anurag Thakur's sally against Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Dharamshala: BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Tuesday, in an apparent response to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, who said he will complete his term and go for another, said ''sometimes, a film fails so bad that the viewers leave it before interval.''

The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister made the remark while speaking to reporters after the filing of nomination of BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma from the Dharamshala assembly seat.