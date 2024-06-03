Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sonia Gandhi hopeful results will be 'completely opposite' to what exit polls predict

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday said the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is hopeful about the Lok Sabha results and it will be completely opposite to what the exit polls are showing.
"We are very hopeful that our results are completely the opposite to what the exit polls are showing," she said at the DMK headquarters where she had gone to pay floral tributes to late M Karunanidhi, whose birth centenary celebrations are concluding.
Congress and other I.N.D.I.A. partners have claimed that the bloc would win at least 295 seats in the elections while maintaining that the exit polls were "sponsored" by the Modi government and the BJP.
Almost all exit polls have given the BJP-led NDA over 350 seats. On Sunday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the exit polls were a "psychological war" unleashed on the Opposition to demoralise them ahead of the Lok Sabha election results.
He said people have decided to vote the Modi government out but the exit polls were meant to help the BJP “manipulate” the results. Sources said their calculation is that there are close fights in around 80 seats with half of them giving an edge to Congress, which have been added to BJP in exit polls.
Published 03 June 2024, 06:14 IST