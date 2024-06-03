Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sonia Gandhi hopeful results will be 'completely opposite' to what exit polls predict

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday said the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is hopeful about the Lok Sabha results and it will be completely opposite to what the exit polls are showing.

"We are very hopeful that our results are completely the opposite to what the exit polls are showing," she said at the DMK headquarters where she had gone to pay floral tributes to late M Karunanidhi, whose birth centenary celebrations are concluding.