Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Sonia Gandhi spent more than 70% of MP funds on minorities, claims Shah in Raebareli

Raebareli/Pratapgarh: Union Home Minister and BJP star campaigner Amit Shah on Sunday launched a blistering attack on senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of 'spending more than 70 per cent of her MP funds on minorities' and 'blocking' the development of the Lok Sabha constituency.

"The 'shahzada' (prince) [Rahul Gandhi] has come here to seek votes. You have been voting for many years. Have you received anything from the MP fund? If you have not received it, then where did it go? It went to their vote bank. Sonia Gandhi has spent more than 70 per cent of the MP funds on minorities," Shah claimed while addressing an election meeting at Raebareli in support of his party nominee Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Intensifying his attack, he said, "This Gandhi family is an expert in lying. They are now promising Rs 1 lakh for every woman. In the Telangana (assembly) elections, they had said that they would give Rs 15,000 to every woman. The women of the state elected them (Congress) ... Forget about Rs 15,000, they did not even give Rs 1,500."

"Many people here told me that this is a family seat... It is true. The people of Raebareli have made the Gandhi and Nehru families win for years. But after getting elected from here, how many times did Sonia Ji and her family come to Raebareli? Okay, Sonia ji's health is not good, but has Rahul baba or sister Priyanka come?"

''Prime minister Narendra Modi has ensured development of the entire Uttar Pradesh but the Gandhi family is not allowing development to enter Raebareli,'' the union minister added.

Shah said that the people of Raebareli have given the Gandhi family a chance to develop the constituency for years but he said 'no development work has been done'. "They (Congress) do not believe in development. They do not even come to you in your happiness and sorrows," he added.

Asking people to vote for BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, the Union minister said, "We will connect Raebareli with Modiji's development journey."