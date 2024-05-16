Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sonia to campaign for Rahul in Raebareli on May 17, Akhilesh to join

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will campaign for her son and party's main face Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday with the party planning a blitzkrieg in the last two days of campaigning.

This will be Sonia's first and probably the last election rally in this edition of the Lok Sabha. She has been keeping away from election campaigns for the past some years owing to health issues.

Sonia and Akhilesh will address the campaign programme in ITI Ground in Rae Bareli at 1 PM. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul's sister who is coordinating the campaign, will also be present. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had campaigned for Rahul on Wednesday.