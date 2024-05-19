Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP leaders visiting Azamgarh for 'picnic', says UP CM Adityanath

Azamgarh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hit out at the Samajwadi Party and said leaders of the opposition party are visiting Azamgarh for a "picnic" and they will go to England for a tour after the Lok Sabha elections.

He also said that earlier "bullets were fired at devotees of Lord Ram, but today they are welcomed with open arms in Ayodhya".

Adityanath was addressing a poll rally in Mehnagar in favour of actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', the sitting MP and BJP candidate from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

"Earlier, Azamgarh was considered a centre of terrorism. If there were blasts anywhere in the country, its name used to come up. But in the last 10 years, no terrorist incidents have taken place anywhere. Today, even if a firecracker goes off, Pakistan rushes to give clarifications denying its involvement," he said.