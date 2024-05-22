Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP looks to regain its bastion as BJP deploys heavyweights to conquer Azamgarh

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Considered to be a Samajwadi Party (SP) bastion, primarily owing to the ‘MY’ (Muslim-Yadav) factor— Azamgarh is one of the few districts in Uttar Pradesh which stood by the SP even when the state witnessed a ‘Modi wave’ in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Muslims and Yadavs, who together form around 50 per cent of the electorate, have always been the deciding factor in the polls in Azamgarh. In 2014, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav had defeated his BJP rival by over 62 thousand votes and in 2019, SP president Akhilesh Yadav romped home by over 2.60 lakh votes.

In the by-poll held here following Akhilesh’s resignation, BJP nominee and Bhojpuri film actor Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua defeated SP’s Dharmendra Yadav by eight thousand votes. BSP nominee Guddu Jamali had then dented the Muslim vote bank of the SP securing around 2.5 lakh votes and ensured the BJP victory.

The situation has changed this time as Guddu Jamali has joined the SP, which also made him a member of the state legislative council. Although the BSP has again fielded a Muslim candidate from here, he does not seem to be in the contest and is not expected to divide the Muslims votes as Jamali did in the by-poll.

While BJP has re-nominated Nirahua, the SP has fielded Dharmendra Yadav, who is Akhilesh’s cousin.