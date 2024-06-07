Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | SP to honour some defeated I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates with 'sammansad' title: Akhilesh Yadav

Reacting to the parliamentary election results, Yadav, in a post in Hindi on X, said, "We believe that all our candidates who could not win due to the BJP's administrative scams are actually winners.

"The basis of whatever votes the BJP has received is not the votes of the people, but their administrative system and their scams."

He said the people in the Lok Sabha constituencies have given their full support and respect to the candidates of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. That is why all such candidates are being considered as true representatives of the people, he said.