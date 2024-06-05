Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Spotlight on Naidu after Andhra sweep

It would be interesting to see if Naidu would negotiate with the BJP to support the NDA government on long-pending issues like special category status for Andhra Pradesh, funds for Amaravati capital city, completion of the Polavaram multipurpose project, and the resource gap, which also includes a good chunk of berths in the Union cabinet.

Highly placed sources in the TDP told DH that Naidu would be attending the NDA meeting that will be held soon, and the party would support and be part of the coalition.

However, Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh posted a cryptic message on the microblogging site X, which is seen as a veiled attempt to woo Naidu to join the INDIA bloc.

“India will finish the unfinished business of 2014:1. On February 14, 2014, Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh pledged special category status to the new state of Andhra Pradesh for 5 years. BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu countered by saying the BJP, if elected to power, will extend it for 10 years. Two months later, Narendra Modi, in the holy city of Tirupati, repeated the promise. 2. For the past 10 years, the outgoing Modi Sarkar has done nothing. It, in fact, abolished the very policy of special category status for financially distressed states. 3. The Indian National Congress has pledged in its 2024 election manifesto to declare special category status to Andhra Pradesh as promised by Dr. Manmohan Singh. This is our guarantee.” Jairam Ramesh on X.

He refrained from making any reference to Naidu.

The special category status that was promised by the then UPA government in 2014 during the state bifurcation and endorsed by the BJP has been an emotive issue in Andhra Pradesh for the last 10 years. However, the special category status, which had the potential to attract investments, has eluded Andhra Pradesh, which has been facing a financial crunch due to the state bifurcation.

Responding to a congratulatory message by prime minister Narendra Modi on X, Naidu said “Thank you Narendra Modi ji on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate you on the NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. Our people of Andhra Pradesh have blessed us with a remarkable mandate. This mandate is a reflection of their trust in our alliance and its vision for the state. Together with our people, we shall rebuild Andhra Pradesh and restore its glory.”