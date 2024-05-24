Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Sub-standard, below the belt': BJD slams saffron party's remarks over Patnaik's health

The 77 year old leader’s health remained a subject of intense speculation in the political circle with many alleging that his deteriorating health conditions was a key reason for him not to attend office regularly and rely on former IAS officer V K Pandian, who has emerged as the de-facto number two in the regional party and Patnaik’s heir apparent.

Responding to the speculations on Naveen Babu's health, Pandian said, "I only hope that BJP comes with innovative ideas instead of talking about something which is non-existent. You are all watching the CM, it is very unfortunate, below the belt.”

“The people of Odisha will not appreciate this kind of demeaning of the Chief Minister, who enjoys such popularity among the people of Odisha. I only suggest letting them come up with something innovative. It is so substandard,” he said.