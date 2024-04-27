Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suspense in Congress camp over Rahul, Priyanka contesting from Amethi and Rae Bareli

New Delhi: Suspense over candidature of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Gandhi family bastions Amethi and Rae Bareli continued on Saturday even after a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee where the panel members and the Uttar Pradesh in-charge are learnt to have appealed to the leadership to announce their candidature.

The meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was attended by former president Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, senior Karnataka Minister K J George and former union minister Salman Khurshid among others.

Sources said UP in-charge Avinash Pande was also present for a brief period when the CEC members and the in-charge appealed to both Kharge and Sonia to take a final decision on the candidature of Rahul and Priyanka from the prestigious seats.

The final decision has been left to the Congress president, who will be "consulting" Sonia before clearing the names for the constituencies.