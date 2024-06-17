Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Teary' PM said NDA could not win a single seat in Tamil Nadu: DMK

Chennai: DMK's Tamil mouthpiece Murasoli on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recent meeting of MPs of the National Democratic Alliance had said with 'teary eyes' that they could not win even a single Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu.

"He did not say why they could not win. He does not seem to have realised the reason for that. He will not spell out the reason even if he has realised and he cannot disclose that reason," Murasoli said in its editorial on June 17.