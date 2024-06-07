Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'There are idiots among priests,' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits back at Geevarghese Coorilos

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday hit back at a priest who criticised the ruling Left on Facebook for their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, saying that such remarks show that there can be "idiots" even among priests.
Former metropolitan of Malankara Jacobite Syriac Orthodox church's Niranam diocese Geevarghese Mar Coorilos had criticised that the poor performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan government was the reason for the Left-front's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls. He also ridiculed in the social media post that LDF got a second term in power due to the floods in the state and not to expect another such natural calamity.
After the Left government retained power in 2021, the opposition had alleged that it was due to the distribution of free food kits to the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, Vijayan referring to this FB statement said that he had seen a statement that there should be flood and calamities for the Left-front to win elections again. "There seems to be vivaradoshikal (loosely translated as idiot) among priests," he said.
He said the state faced the disaster unitedly and set an example for everyone in the world.
Meanwhile, Vijayan announced social welfare pension dues to over 60 lakh beneficiaries and dearness allowance dues to government employees would be settled soon. He also released a progress report of the government in connection with the government's third anniversary.
With PTI input
Published 07 June 2024, 14:07 IST