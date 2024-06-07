Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'There are idiots among priests,' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits back at Geevarghese Coorilos

Former metropolitan of Malankara Jacobite Syriac Orthodox church's Niranam diocese Geevarghese Mar Coorilos had criticised that the poor performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan government was the reason for the Left-front's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls. He also ridiculed in the social media post that LDF got a second term in power due to the floods in the state and not to expect another such natural calamity.

After the Left government retained power in 2021, the opposition had alleged that it was due to the distribution of free food kits to the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.