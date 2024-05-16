Lok Sabha Elections 2024: This election is to choose PM who can make world aware of India's strength: Modi in Jaunpur

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that this Lok Sabha election is an opportunity for the country to choose a leader who can run a strong government which 'makes the world aware of India's strength'.

Modi was addressing an election rally organised at a college ground here in support of BJP candidates Kripashankar Singh from the Jaunpur parliamentary constituency and BP Saroj from the Machhlishahr (reserved) seat.

"This election is an opportunity to choose the prime minister of the country. Such a prime minister who runs a strong government which cannot be dominated by the world but which makes the world aware of India's strength," he said.

"Therefore, when you vote for our Kripashankar ji from Jaunpur, BP Saroj ji from Machhlishahr, your vote forms a strong government. The votes given to them will go directly into Modi's account," the prime minister added.