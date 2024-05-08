Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tide is turning against BJP, Modi: NCP (SP)

Mumabi: Tide is turning against the BJP and its leadership under prime minister Narendra Modi, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) said on Wednesday after three phases of voting in Maharashtra.

"In a resounding expression of dissent, the mood of the electorate is against the incumbent government, signaling a seismic shift in political sentiments,” said Mahesh Tapase, the chief spokesperson of NCP (SP), on Wednesday.

Tapase highlighted the disillusionment among voters, citing their rejection of what they perceive as hollow promises from the BJP, branding it a party of empty rhetoric.