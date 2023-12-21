Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC not likely to offer more than 2 seats to I.N.D.I.A partner Congress

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress is not likely to offer more than two out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal for Congress in the Lok Sabha alliance though the latter eyes at least half a dozen seats if an alliance works out with the Mamata Banerjee-led party, sources said.

Sources said that while Trinamool has conveyed it to the Congress central leadership about its offer, Bengal leaders, who held a meeting with Congress president Mallikajrun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other central leaders, said they are willing to forget the acrimony and enter into an alliance if if they get a respectable number of seats.

Bengal Congress leaders want six to eight seats for the party. With Muslims rallying behind the Congress as seen in the last by-polls, Bengal leaders sought to impress upon the national leaders that Trinamool would stand to lose if they ignored the Congress.

Trinamool's argument is that Congress won only two seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha seats out of 20 while it drew a blank in the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021. Though it won a by-poll recently, its candidate shifted to the Trinamool Congress later.