Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will ensure full statehood for Delhi when I.N.D.I.A. bloc forms govt, says Kejriwal

Addressing a street meeting in Kalkaji in support of the party's South Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Sahi Ram Pahalwan, he said, "The BJP is rattled by the fact that it will suffer defeat when Lok Sabha poll results are declared on June 4." "(PM Narendra) Modi ji is using abusive words. He called Sharad Pawar a 'bhatakti aatma' (restless soul). Modiji is 74 years old and Pawar ji is 84. Is it right to use such language for an elderly person?," the AAP national convener said.