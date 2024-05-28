Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Top 3 candidates with lowest assets in phase 7

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of the 904 candidates in the fray for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will be held on June 1 across seven states and one union territory.

According to the ADR report, of all the parties analysed, three parties with lowest per candidate assets include Utkal Samaj (Rs 1,500 per candidate), Gana Suraksha Party (Rs 11,100 per candidate), Manas Lokshakti Dal (Rs 16,261 per candidate).

Here is a list of top three candidates with lowest assets fighting the elections in the seventh phase.