Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Top 3 candidates with lowest assets in phase 7

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of the 904 candidates in the fray for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
The elections will be held on June 1 across seven states and one union territory.
According to the ADR report, of all the parties analysed, three parties with lowest per candidate assets include Utkal Samaj (Rs 1,500 per candidate), Gana Suraksha Party (Rs 11,100 per candidate), Manas Lokshakti Dal (Rs 16,261 per candidate).
Here is a list of top three candidates with lowest assets fighting the elections in the seventh phase.
Bhanumati Das
Credit: eci.gov.in
Bhanumati Das who is fighting the Lok Sabha elections from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur (SC) constituency is the candidate with the lowest assets in phase seven. According to the ADR report, the Utkal Samaj leader has declared total assets of Rs 1,500 with no immovable assets.
Rajiv Kumar Mehra
Credit: eci.gov.in
On the second place is Jan Sewa Driver Party's Rajiv Kumar Mehra who has declared total assets worth Rs 2,500. Mehra is contesting the elections in the seventh phase from Punjab's Ludhiana constituency.
Balaram Mandal
Credit: eci.gov.in
Independent candidate Balaram Mandal has the third lowest assets among the candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections in the seventh phase. Mandal who is fighting the elections from West Bengal's Jadavpur has declared total assets worth Rs 2,500.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
