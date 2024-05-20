Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Trivia: Longest-serving Lok Sabha Speaker

Congress’ Balram Jakhar holds the record of being the longest-serving Lok Sabha Speaker.

He won the 1980 LS polls from Ferozpur in Punjab and was elected speaker as Indira Gandhi returned to power after the Janata government could not complete a full 5-year term.

Jakhar was re-elected as the speaker when Rajiv Gandhi won a massive majority in the 1985 elections. Jakhar remained in office just two months short of 10 years.

