Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Longest-serving MPs from Karnataka

Former Union minister and veteran Congressman late B Shankaranand was the longest serving Lok Sabha member from Karnataka. He represented Chikkodi (SC reserved) constituency for a record 29 years (1967-1996,) having won 7 polls in a row.
Another Dalit leader from the state, K H Muniyappa (Congress), too had won as many elections as Shankaranand and was an MP from Kolar (SC) for 28 years (1991-2019).
The third one on this illustrious list is sitting MP from Bijapur (SC reserved), Ramesh Jigajinagi of BJP. He has been a Lok Sabha member continuously for 26 years (1998-2024). He represented Chikkodi (SC) constituency for three terms before shifting to Bijapur after delimitation.
Muniyappa and Jigajinagi have served as Union Ministers of State in the Manmohan Singh and Modi governments, respectively.
