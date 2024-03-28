Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Longest-serving MPs from Karnataka

Former Union minister and veteran Congressman late B Shankaranand was the longest serving Lok Sabha member from Karnataka. He represented Chikkodi (SC reserved) constituency for a record 29 years (1967-1996,) having won 7 polls in a row.

Another Dalit leader from the state, K H Muniyappa (Congress), too had won as many elections as Shankaranand and was an MP from Kolar (SC) for 28 years (1991-2019).