Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Second choice, thrice

Four-time MP D V Sadananda Gowda holds the record of being replaced thrice in four contests.

The outgoing Bangalore North MP has been replaced thrice from the constituencies he has won. In 2004, he contested from Mangalore seat, which is now known as the Dakshin Kannada Lok Sabha seat after delimitation exercise.

Keep up with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, right here with DH!

In 2009-12, Gowda moved to neighbouring Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency after being replaced by Nalin Kumar Kateel in DK seat.

In 2014, he moved to Bangalore North after being replaced by Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje in the Udupi-Chikmagalur seat. Gowda continues to be an MP from Bangalore North till date. But as fate would have it, he was again replaced by Karandlaje in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.