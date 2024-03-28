Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Siddaramaiah's first parliamentary election

In June 1991, now Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made his Lok Sabha election debut as a Janata Dal candidate from Koppal.

However, losing the election to Congress’ Basavaraj Patil Anwari did not stop Siddaramaiah from putting up a fight. He dragged Anwari to court challenging the election result.

Anwari had secured 2.41 lakh votes against Siddaramaiah’s 2.29 lakh votes. The victory margin was 11,197 votes.