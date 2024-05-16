Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Trivia: Two-Member Constituency (Abolition) Act

Till 1957 reserved constituencies sent two MPs to the Lok Sabha — one general and one from the SC/ST community.

In the 1957 Lok Sabha polls, the then Union labour minister V V Giri was defeated in the Parvathipuram double-member constituency by 565 votes.

Though Giri polled more votes than his rival in the general constituency, two reserved category candidates who polled more votes than Giri were declared winners.

Giri moved the court, but his appeal was dismissed.

Later in 1961, the Congress government brought in the Two-Member Constituency (Abolition) Act, 1961 and all constituencies were made single-member ones.

