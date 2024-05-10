Home
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: When the SC rejected EVMS

The Supreme Court set aside the election of Sivan Pillai from Parur Constituency on the ground that the use of the EVM violated the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 06:20 IST
In February 1983, the Election Commission had only 196 EVMs manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited. The Commission was already contemplating a rollout of EVMs across the country at a cost estimated between Rs 150 to Rs 165 crore. However, soon an adverse legal verdict put a hold on these plans. On March 5, 1984, the Supreme Court set aside the election of Sivan Pillai from Parur Constituency on the ground that the use of the EVM violated the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Rules prescribed therein.

