Gandhi’s roadshow comes two days after M M Hassan, convenor of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), announced that party flags would not be used in the Wayanad campaign. No reason was, officially, given but it is all out there. During Gandhi’s 2019 campaign, Sangh Parivar supporters tweaked the presence of the flags of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) – Congress’ largest ally in the state, with a formidable base in the constituency – to allege a Pakistan connection. Five years later, the Congress is not taking a chance in the constituency; if it cannot use the IUML flag here, it will fold its flag as well.