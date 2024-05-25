Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter suppression in India reported; video shows BJP worker planning to bribe cops

The constituency had gone to polls on May 7.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation claims that it has independently verified the video.

In another case, a video surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Ovari in which people could be seen running out of a poll booth.

According to a report by ABC, which has not been able to trace said video back to its source, it was uncertain as to what happened inside the polling booths because voters were chased out by the police who beat them up with batons.

According to the publication, Sambhal's magistrate had said that upon investigation, it was found that a large number of voter s had gathered inside the booth due to which the authorities had asked them to step outside.

As the publication reported, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had asserted that the video was false and misleading.

However, ABC interviewed people who gave statements in contradiction to the ECI's claims.

Wasim, a local from whose home the video was shot, told the publication that he was witness to the incident when the voters were being chased out of the booths, alleging that the police officers had started beating up the women and elderly people.

Another resident named Raees Qureshi (70) told ABC said that the police and the village head were telling people to vote for the 'lotus' symbol (BJP).

According to the publication, opposition candidates also claimed that they were threatened by the BJP. One among them, Rajesh Maurya, alleged that he was harassed and threatened on the phone with physical violence and then arrest.