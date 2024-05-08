Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Voters are with us, choice between those working on ground or those running govt on Facebook: Shinde

Asked what the prime minister has told him about his vision for Maharashtra and his expectations from the state government, Shinde said, "He (Modi) loves Maharashtra a lot. He always supports us on our development agenda."

"The double engine government of the Centre and state is working very well here. All our proposals, be it of railways, roads, urban development or irrigation, PM Modi is helping us a lot. He says there is a lot of potential for development in Maharashtra and we should work on that and the Centre will extend full support," the chief minister added.