Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting facilities for senior citizens and people with disabilities

How will Vote-from-Home work

To facilitate VfH, two polling officials will visit the voter's home along with a videographer and a security person and enable them to vote in a postal ballot.

Voters will be informed about the date and timing of their vote casting through SMS on their registered mobile number.

If the voters wish to vote in person, arrangements like ramps, waiting area, wheel chairs, first aid and toilets will be provided for them at their respective stations.

If by any chance, the voter is not present at home at the assigned time, polling officials will schedule a second visit but no further visit will be entertained after that.