Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting facilities for senior citizens and people with disabilities

For the first time in India's election history, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced Vote-from-Home (VfH) option for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD).
Beginning on April 19, Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases and results will be announced on June 4.
How will Vote-from-Home work
To facilitate VfH, two polling officials will visit the voter's home along with a videographer and a security person and enable them to vote in a postal ballot.
Voters will be informed about the date and timing of their vote casting through SMS on their registered mobile number.
If the voters wish to vote in person, arrangements like ramps, waiting area, wheel chairs, first aid and toilets will be provided for them at their respective stations.
If by any chance, the voter is not present at home at the assigned time, polling officials will schedule a second visit but no further visit will be entertained after that.
Eligibility criteria for VfH
For senior citizens, the voter should be aged above 85 and for PwD, the disability shall not be below 40 per cent and a valid certificate must be provided to the officials.
(Published 26 March 2024, 14:00 IST)