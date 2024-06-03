Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | What this poll results could mean for CPI(M) and Congress in Kerala?

If the BJP manages to open its account in Kerala, there are also high chances of more Congress and even some of the CPM workers joining the saffron party. It was reported earlier that some senior CPM leaders, including Left-front convener E P Jayarajan was exploring the possibility.

In the 2019 general elections, the UDF won 19 out of the 20 seats in Kerala, which was widely considered as an impact of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad. But this time around, the Rahul factor was not too strong and hence the UDF camps were also expecting only around 15 to 16 seats on the lines of the exit poll predictions.

Since both Congress and left-parties are part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, victory on either side would ultimately benefit the alliance at the national level.

Wayanad's future hangs in balance

Ever since Rahul's decision to contest from Raebareli came, discussions of a possible by-poll in Wayanad was doing the rounds in the state. This could gain more steam from Tuesday as the Congress top leader's victory from both seats are almost certain.

Even as there are wild speculations that in case of Rahul leaving Wayanad, a national leader of his stature could be considered by the party, sources in Kerala said that no such discussions took place so far.