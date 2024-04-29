Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Which parties fielded candidates with most criminal cases in phase-3?

Party wise candidates with criminal cases

Among the major parties, three out of three candidates from RJD, four out of five candidates from Shiv Sena (UBT), two out of three candidates from NCP (SP), five out of 10 candidates from SP, 26 out of 68 candidates from INC, one out of three candidates from JD (U), 22 out of 82 candidates from BJP, and one out of six candidates from AITC have criminal cases registered against them.