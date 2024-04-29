Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Which parties fielded candidates with most criminal cases in phase-3?

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and The National Election Watch have recently released a report which takes a sneak peek into the criminal background of the 1,352 candidates in fray across 95 constituencies covering 12 states and UTs in phase-3 of the Lok Sabha elections. Here's all you need to know:
Total number of candidates with criminal cases
As many as 244 (18 per cent) out of the 1,352 candidates contesting in phase 3 have declared criminal cases registered against them.
Total number of candidates with serious criminal cases
172 (13 per cent) out of the 1,352 candidates have serious criminal cases registered against them.
Total number of candidates with cases related to murder
Five candidates have cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) registered against them.
Total number of candidates with cases related to attempt to murder
24 candidates have attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) cases registered against them.
Total number of candidates with cases related to crime against women
38 candidates have cases related to crime against women registered against them. Out of the 38, two have charges related to rape (IPC Section-376 and IPC Section-376(2)(n)).
Total number of candidates with cases related to hate speech
17 candidates have cases related to hate speech registered against them.
Category wise candidates (of phase 3 Lok Sabha polls) with criminal cases registered against them.
Credit: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR)
Party wise candidates with criminal cases
Among the major parties, three out of three candidates from RJD, four out of five candidates from Shiv Sena (UBT), two out of three candidates from NCP (SP), five out of 10 candidates from SP, 26 out of 68 candidates from INC, one out of three candidates from JD (U), 22 out of 82 candidates from BJP, and one out of six candidates from AITC have criminal cases registered against them.
Party wise candidates (of phase 3 Lok Sabha polls) with criminal cases registered against them.
Party wise candidates with serious criminal cases
Among major parties, two out of three candidates from RJD, two out of three candidates from NCP (SP), two out of five candidates from Shiv Sena (UBT), one out of three candidates from JD (U), three out of 10 candidates from SP, 14 out of 68 candidates from INC, 14 out of 82 candidates from BJP, and one out of six candidates from AITC have serious criminal cases registered against them.
Red alert constituencies
Out of the 95 constituencies in contention in phase-3, 43 are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are the ones where three or more contesting candidates have criminal cases registered against them.