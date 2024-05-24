Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Who are the richest candidates in Phase 6?

As India witnesses the extensive Lok Sabha elections, 11.43 crore voters are eligible to vote in the phase 6 that will be held on Saturday during which polling will be held in 58 seats spread across eight states and union territories. As candidates across parties have declared their assets for transparency as they fight the polls, let's take a look at the richest ones in the fray. Here are the top 5 richest candidates across parties.
Naveen Jindal, billionaire industrialist who is fighting for the BJP from Kurukshetra has declared assets worth Rs 1,241 crore.
Credit: X/@DrSantruptMisra
Santrupt Misra, the BJD candidate from Cuttack, has declared assets worth Rs 482 crore.
Credit: X/@DrSushilKrGupta
Sushil Gupta, the AAP candidate from Kurukshetra, has declared assets worth Rs 169 crore.
Naina Singh Chautala, JJP
Naina Singh Chautala, who is fighting for the Jannayak Janata Party from Hisar, has declared assets worth Rs139 crore.
Rao Inderjit Singh, contesting from the saffron party from Gurugram, has declared assets worth Rs 121 crore.
The sixth phase of polls would see 889 candidates trying their luck. By Saturday the polling process in 28 states and union territories will be completed.
Track out coverage of Lok Sabha polls here
Published 24 May 2024, 16:57 IST