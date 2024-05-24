Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Who are the richest candidates in Phase 6?

A look at the richest ones in the fray. Here are the top 5 richest candidates across parties.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 16:57 IST
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 16:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

As India witnesses the extensive Lok Sabha elections, 11.43 crore voters are eligible to vote in the phase 6 that will be held on Saturday during which polling will be held in 58 seats spread across eight states and union territories. As candidates across parties have declared their assets for transparency as they fight the polls, let's take a look at the richest ones in the fray. Here are the top 5 richest candidates across parties.

Naveen Jindal,  BJP 

Naveen Jindal

Naveen Jindal

Credit: PTI Photo 

Naveen Jindal, billionaire industrialist who is fighting for the BJP from Kurukshetra has declared assets worth Rs 1,241 crore.

Santrupt Misra, BJD 

Credit: X/@DrSantruptMisra

Credit: X/@DrSantruptMisra

Santrupt Misra, the BJD candidate from Cuttack, has declared assets worth Rs 482 crore.

Sushil Gupta, AAP

Sushil Gupta

Sushil Gupta

Credit: X/@DrSushilKrGupta

Sushil Gupta, the AAP candidate from Kurukshetra, has declared assets worth Rs 169 crore.

Naina Singh Chautala, JJP 

Naina Singh Chautala, who is fighting for the Jannayak Janata Party from Hisar, has declared assets worth Rs139 crore.

Rao Inderjit Singh, BJP 

Rao Inderjit Singh, contesting from the saffron party from Gurugram, has declared assets worth Rs 121 crore.

The sixth phase of polls would see 889 candidates trying their luck. By Saturday the polling process in 28 states and union territories will be completed.

Track out coverage of Lok Sabha polls here

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2024, 16:57 IST
India NewsBJPAAPIndian PoliticsJJPBJDNaveen JindalLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT