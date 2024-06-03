Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will BJP score clean sweep a third time in Rajasthan?

Jaipur: Going by the exit polls, the BJP might not be able to achieve a hat-trick of clean sweeps in Rajasthan. The BJP won all 25 parliamentary seats in the state in 2014 and 2019 but this time, the polls are predicting that five to seven seats might go to the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc.

The actual position will be known on Tuesday when the counting of votes takes place.

Voting for the 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan was held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the votes will be counted at 29 designated centres under strict security measures. He said postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Amid the heightened anticipation fuelled by the exit polls, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra has expressed confidence in securing 12 to 13 seats. This includes Bharatpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.