Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With fate of more than half the seats sealed, parties get ready for final push

New Delhi: This edition of the Lok Sabha elections crossed the halfway mark on May 7 when people chose their future MPs in 284 of the 543 seats, prompting parties to recalibrate their strategies for the final push that will see whether the NDA returns to power or the I.N.D.I.A upsets its calculations.

While the BJP has almost abandoned the ‘400 paar’ rhetoric following a spirited Congress campaign aimed at Dalits who feared it was a ploy to rewrite the Constitution and scrap quotas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has added communal overtones to the campaign shrillness. The latest was his assertion that Congress would give the minorities preference in the Indian cricket team.

Though Sam Pitroda and his ilk managed to land it in the soup, the Congress has not fallen into the BJP's trap so far while sticking to its core agenda of saving the Constitution, caste census, quota, jobs and social security. It is to be seen whether the party will bite Modi’s ‘Adani-Ambani’ bait, though the BJP has so far not managed to set the campaign agenda.