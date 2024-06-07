Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With rise and fall of regional parties, Assam sees shift in politics prior to '26 Assembly polls

Congress retained Nagaon and snatched Dhubri seat from Ajmal after 15-years. Congress came second in Karimganj, another Muslim-dominant seat, where it lost to BJP by a margin of only 18,300 votes.

AIUDF's defeat in all the Muslim-majority constituencies, according to political observers, suggested consolidation of Muslim votes in favour of Congress and growing discontentment of the Muslim voters (more than 30 per cent) towards AIUDF.

"Ajmal sahab was elected thrice in a row from Dhubri but he has failed to protect the interests of the Muslims during crises like the NRC exercise and the eviction drives carried out by the BJP-led government in the state. He only used his political clout to prosper in his business. Muslims have now realised that Congress can only strongly safeguard them and so they voted for Congress so overwhelmingly after many elections," Mustak Rabbani, a student leader in Dhubri, sharing a border with Bangladesh, told Deccan Herald.