Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Your complete guide to Lok Sabha elections Phase 7

The climax of the long dance of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is upon us, with the final phase, i.e. Phase 7 of the polls set to be held on June 1.
Having started on April 19, the 7 phase election ends on June 1, with the results to be announced 3 days after, on June 4. Voters from 57 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states and UT will exercise their franchise and conclude the voting process.
Let's take a look at the everything we need to know about Phase 7.
A total of 7 states are going to polls in phase 6 -- Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Along with them, the union territories of Chandigarh will also participate in phase 7 of the Lok Sabha elections.
1. Bihar
Arrah
Buxar
Karakat
Jahanabad
Nalanda
Pataliputra
Patna Sahib
Sasaram
2. Chandigarh
Chandigarh
3. Himachal Pradesh
Hamirpur
Kangra
Mandi
Shimla
4. Jharkhand
Dumka
Godda
Rajmahal
5. Odisha
Balasore
Bhadrak
Jagatsinhpur
Jajpur
Kendrapara
Mayurbhanj
6. Punjab
Amritsar
Anandpur Sahib
Bathinda
Faridkot (SC)
Fatehgarh Sahib (SC)
Firozpur
Gurdaspur
Hoshiarpur (SC)
Jalandhar (SC)
Khadoor Sahib
Ludhiana
Patiala
Sangrur
7. Uttar Pradesh
Ballia
Bansgaon
Chandauli
Deoria
Ghazipur
Ghosi
Gorakhpur
Kushinagar
Mahrajganj
Mirzapur
Robertsganj
Salempur
Varanasi
8. West Bengal
Barasat
Basirhat
Diamond Harbour
Dum Dum
Jadavpur
Jaynagar
Kolkata Dakshin
Kolkata Uttar
Mathurapur
1. Bhatinda, Punjab: A mega four-way battle awaits the voters of Bhatinda, as SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes on Congress' Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khudian and BJP's Parampal Kaur Sidhu
2. Diamond Harbour, West Bengal: The Diamond Harbour seat will witness a three-way battle between Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) ,CPI(M)'s Pratikur Rahaman and Abhijit Das of the BJP.
3. Chandigarh: Manish Tewari (Congress) battles Sanjay Tandon (BJP) in the Chandigarh UT seat.
4. Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: Politician and actor Ravi Kishan has been backed by BJP to fight Samajwadi Party's candidate Kajal Nishad in Gorakhpur.
5. Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh: Congress' Satpal Singh Raizada will duke it out for votes against BJP's Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
6. Jalandhar, Uttar Pradesh: Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi will fight for Congress against AAP candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu and SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee in Jalandhar.
7. Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: Actor Kangana Ranaut will set foot into the political arena for the first time, backed by BJP, to face off Congress' Vikramaditya Singh.
8. Pataliputra, Bihar: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharati will aim to contest against BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav, who is aiming for a third straight win at Pataliputra.
9. Patna Sahib, Bihar: BJP's former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will face former Lok Sabha Speaker Mira Kumar's son Anshul Abhijeet, who contests for Congress, in Patna Sahib.
10. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: The face of BJP's elections campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally enters the election arena in the 2024 polls, to duke it against Congress' Ajay Rai and aim for a third straight term as MP and PM.
