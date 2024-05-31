Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Your complete guide to Lok Sabha elections Phase 7

The final phase of voting will be held on June 1 for 57 constituencies across seven states and a union territory.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 11:43 IST
The climax of the long dance of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is upon us, with the final phase, i.e. Phase 7 of the polls set to be held on June 1.

Having started on April 19, the 7 phase election ends on June 1, with the results to be announced 3 days after, on June 4. Voters from 57 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states and UT will exercise their franchise and conclude the voting process.

Let's take a look at the everything we need to know about Phase 7.

Which are the states and UTs heading to polls?

A total of 7 states are going to polls in phase 6 -- Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Along with them, the union territories of Chandigarh will also participate in phase 7 of the Lok Sabha elections.

Which are the constituencies heading to polls?

1. Bihar

Arrah

Buxar

Karakat

Jahanabad

Nalanda

Pataliputra

Patna Sahib

Sasaram

2. Chandigarh

Chandigarh

3. Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur

Kangra

Mandi

Shimla

4. Jharkhand

Dumka

Godda

Rajmahal

5. Odisha

Balasore

Bhadrak

Jagatsinhpur

Jajpur

Kendrapara

Mayurbhanj

6. Punjab

Amritsar

Anandpur Sahib

Bathinda

Faridkot (SC)

Fatehgarh Sahib (SC)

Firozpur

Gurdaspur

Hoshiarpur (SC)

Jalandhar (SC)

Khadoor Sahib

Ludhiana

Patiala

Sangrur

7. Uttar Pradesh

Ballia

Bansgaon

Chandauli

Deoria

Ghazipur

Ghosi

Gorakhpur

Kushinagar

Mahrajganj

Mirzapur

Robertsganj

Salempur

Varanasi

8. West Bengal

Barasat

Basirhat

Diamond Harbour

Dum Dum

Jadavpur

Jaynagar

Kolkata Dakshin

Kolkata Uttar

Mathurapur

Who are the star candidates whose fate will be decided in the seventh phase?

1. Bhatinda, Punjab: A mega four-way battle awaits the voters of Bhatinda, as SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes on Congress' Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khudian and BJP's Parampal Kaur Sidhu

2. Diamond Harbour, West Bengal: The Diamond Harbour seat will witness a three-way battle between Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) ,CPI(M)'s Pratikur Rahaman and Abhijit Das of the BJP.

3. Chandigarh: Manish Tewari (Congress) battles Sanjay Tandon (BJP) in the Chandigarh UT seat.

4. Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: Politician and actor Ravi Kishan has been backed by BJP to fight Samajwadi Party's candidate Kajal Nishad in Gorakhpur.

5. Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh: Congress' Satpal Singh Raizada will duke it out for votes against BJP's Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

6. Jalandhar, Uttar Pradesh: Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi will fight for Congress against AAP candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu and SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee in Jalandhar.

7. Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: Actor Kangana Ranaut will set foot into the political arena for the first time, backed by BJP, to face off Congress' Vikramaditya Singh.

8. Pataliputra, Bihar: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharati will aim to contest against BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav, who is aiming for a third straight win at Pataliputra.

9. Patna Sahib, Bihar: BJP's former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will face former Lok Sabha Speaker Mira Kumar's son Anshul Abhijeet, who contests for Congress, in Patna Sahib.

10. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: The face of BJP's elections campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally enters the election arena in the 2024 polls, to duke it against Congress' Ajay Rai and aim for a third straight term as MP and PM.

Published 31 May 2024, 11:43 IST
