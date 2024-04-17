Lok Sabha elections: Kuki group in Manipur's strife-hit Churachandpur urges voters not to vote for BJP, allies

Guwahati: Kuk Inpi, an influential group of Kuki tribes, on Wednesday asked voters in Churachandpur, the epicenter of Kuki-Meitei conflict in Manipur, not to cast their votes in favour of ruling BJP and its allies in the Lok Sabha polls on April 19 and 26.
The Churachandpur unit of Kuki Inpi, however, objected to appeals by some sections on social media for boycotting the elections or pressing the NOTA buttons in order to express their anger over the government's alleged failure to end the conflict with the Meiteis.
"The Kuki Inpi, Churachandpur is, therefore, compelled to issue this declaration that all Kuki community in Churachandpur areas should participate in the Lok Sabha elections and not vote for the party that belongs to Biren Singh (Manipur CM) and to make sure that Biren and his political cohorts are not given a chance. The Kukis should not cast their votes for BJP and any other party that works in partner with the BJP so that Biren is not given any more chance," said a statement issued by Kuki Inpi, Churachandpur, an apex body of the Kuki tribes in the district, where the conflict between the Kukis and Meiteis started on May 3 last year.
A total 219 people have been killed and over 60,000 displaced due to the conflict and the situation has remained tense ahead of Lok Sabha elections too.
Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a forum of Kuki organisations in Churachandpur had earlier asked the Kuki groups not to field their candidate in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, where Kukis and Nagas are deciding factors. Four Naga candidates including Timothy Zimik of Naga People Front (NPF), a NDA ally, and Alfred K. Arthur of Congress are in the fray. BJP and National People's Party have extended support to the NPF candidate.
The Kuki group also charged that the BJP government at the Centre 'underrated' the ongoing Kuki-Meitei conflict.
Separate administration demand
Kukis have been demanding a "separate administration" (a Union Territory) for the Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur to end the conflict. But Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a campaign rally in the Meitei dominated Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, on Monday rejected the demand for division of Manipur. Shah said establishing peace through dialogue with both the communities is the priority of Narendra Modi government, while keeping Manipur's integrity intact.
Shah also alleged that Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the JNU-associate professor-turned Congress candidate in the Inner Manipur seat, is part of tukde tukde gang, which seeks to divide Manipur for power. Akoijam, during an interview with DH at Imphal recently, however, said he is against the demand for "separate administration" by the Kuki-Zo organisations.