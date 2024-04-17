Lok Sabha elections: Kuki group in Manipur's strife-hit Churachandpur urges voters not to vote for BJP, allies

Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a forum of Kuki organisations in Churachandpur had earlier asked the Kuki groups not to field their candidate in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, where Kukis and Nagas are deciding factors. Four Naga candidates including Timothy Zimik of Naga People Front (NPF), a NDA ally, and Alfred K. Arthur of Congress are in the fray. BJP and National People's Party have extended support to the NPF candidate.

The Kuki group also charged that the BJP government at the Centre 'underrated' the ongoing Kuki-Meitei conflict.

Separate administration demand

Kukis have been demanding a "separate administration" (a Union Territory) for the Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur to end the conflict. But Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a campaign rally in the Meitei dominated Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, on Monday rejected the demand for division of Manipur. Shah said establishing peace through dialogue with both the communities is the priority of Narendra Modi government, while keeping Manipur's integrity intact.

Shah also alleged that Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the JNU-associate professor-turned Congress candidate in the Inner Manipur seat, is part of tukde tukde gang, which seeks to divide Manipur for power. Akoijam, during an interview with DH at Imphal recently, however, said he is against the demand for "separate administration" by the Kuki-Zo organisations.