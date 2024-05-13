Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Over 24% polling recorded in first four hours

The YSRCP alleged that party agent Suresh Reddy was stabbed at Mandi Krishnapuram village in Chittoor's Gudipala mandal.It also alleged that TDP supporters attacked party member B Anji Reddy at Aravallipadu in Darsi constituency.

TDP MLC Mohammed Ahmed Shariff wrote a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, complaining about alleged attacks by YSRCP cadres on TDP supporters at Rentala village in Rentichintala mandal of Palnadu district.