Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: People throng polling stations as voting under way

In the fourth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, voting is being held in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, 5 in Bihar, 4 in Jharkhand and Odisha and 1 in Jammu and Kashmir. People turned out in significant numbers to exercise their democratic right to vote. Take a look at the pictures...
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 08:49 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 08:49 IST

Women wait in a long queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh.

Credit: X/@CEOMPElections

Voters stand in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, in Tirupati.

Credit: PTI Photo

Voters show their identification cards as they stand in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

People show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling booth during the fourth phase of General Elections 2024 in Srinagar, J&amp;K.

Credit: X/@ECISVEEP

Security personnel stand guard as people wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the fourth phase of General Elections 2024 in Srinagar, J&amp;K.

Credit: PTI Photo

Tharu tribals dressed in traditional attire pose for a group photo after casting their vote for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Sohni Balaigaon village located on the India-Nepal border of Bahraich.

Credit: PTI Photo

A voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections at Papuri in Birbhum.

Credit: PTI Photo

An elderly woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling booth during the fourth phase of General Elections 2024 at Ashta in Sehore.

Credit: PTI Photo

People wait to cast their vote for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections and Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, in Tirupati.

Credit: PTI Photo

People arrive to cast their vote at a polling booth in Kanpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

Kashmiri Pandits stand in a queue to cast their vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Roopnagar in Jammu.

Credit: PTI Photo

A woman with disability being assisted as she arrives to cast her vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Kanpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 13 May 2024, 08:49 IST
