Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: People throng polling stations as voting under way

In the fourth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, voting is being held in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, 5 in Bihar, 4 in Jharkhand and Odisha and 1 in Jammu and Kashmir. People turned out in significant numbers to exercise their democratic right to vote. Take a look at the pictures...