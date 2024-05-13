Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: People throng polling stations as voting under way

Women wait in a long queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh.
Credit: X/@CEOMPElections
Voters stand in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, in Tirupati.
Voters show their identification cards as they stand in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad.
People show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling booth during the fourth phase of General Elections 2024 in Srinagar, J&K.
Security personnel stand guard as people wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the fourth phase of General Elections 2024 in Srinagar, J&K.
Tharu tribals dressed in traditional attire pose for a group photo after casting their vote for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Sohni Balaigaon village located on the India-Nepal border of Bahraich.
A voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections at Papuri in Birbhum.
An elderly woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling booth during the fourth phase of General Elections 2024 at Ashta in Sehore.
People wait to cast their vote for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections and Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, in Tirupati.
People arrive to cast their vote at a polling booth in Kanpur.
Kashmiri Pandits stand in a queue to cast their vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Roopnagar in Jammu.
A woman with disability being assisted as she arrives to cast her vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Kanpur.
Published 13 May 2024, 08:49 IST