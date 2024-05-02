Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Anantapur's agrarian crisis: Voters seek 'drought-proof' promises

T Rajendra (44), a farmer from Itukapalli village of Anantapur mandal, said, "There has been insufficient rainfall in the last eight years, and the water table has dropped sharply. Even borewells are not working properly. I have dug 40 borewells, but only four were successful."

The subsidy on drip irrigation, which farmers received during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) tenure until 2019, was altogether stopped by the incumbent YSR Congress government, exacerbating the farmers' problems, he told PTI.