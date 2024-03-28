Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP fielding Navneet Rana from Amravati invites some 'Mahayuti' constituents' wrath

Mumbai: The BJP's decision to induct independent MP Navneet Rana into the party and fielding her from the Amravati Lok Sabha seat has not gone down well with some ruling allies in Maharashtra as they termed the development as "downfall of democracy" and "political suicide".

Rana, who currently represents the Amravati Lok Sabha seat, joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's residence in Nagpur along with her supporters late Wednesday night.

The BJP's Central Election Committee announced her name as the party candidate for the Amravati seat, and Bawankule said she would file her election nomination on April 4. However, the development has invited criticism not only from the opposition Congress, but also from independent MLA Bacchu Kadu, an ally of the ruling side, and former MP Anandrao Adsul, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Kadu described Rana's candidature as the "downfall of democracy" and said she has to be defeated, while Adsul termed the move as Mahayuti's "political suicide" and announced that even if his party does not support him, he would fight against her as an independent candidate.

Rana had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate against the undivided Shiv Sena's then MP Adsul from the Amravati constituency. However, soon there were allegations against her of submitting a fake caste certificate. On June 8, 2021, the Bombay High Court said the 'Mochi' caste certificate submitted by Rana was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents. It had also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the Amravati MP.