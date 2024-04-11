Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha to file nomination on April 24

Hyderabad: BJP's candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency M Madhavi Latha is likely to submit her nomination on April 24 for the elections scheduled on May 13.
The gazette notification for the election to 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana would be issued on April 18.
"I will be filing my nomination on the 24th with a rally," she told PTI here.
She said she has been getting a positive response from voters and the party activists during her campaign.
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appreciating her interview to a TV channel, she said it was like a student receiving appreciation from the principal of a school or college.
"I think I am so blessed that my speech is worthy enough for the Prime Minister to hear and I have matured enough for him to praise me. I am sure I would want to still grow in my life better so that I keep getting his applause in my life," she said.
"What I have learnt from him is to be truthful..to be truthful to your nation," she said.
A classical dancer and entrepreneur, Latha is set to take on sitting Hyderabad MP and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi in his stronghold in the May 13 general elections.
Addressing a meeting of BJP booth presidents of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency today evening, Madhavi Latha said that the 'time has come to make it Bhagyanagar' and invoked the consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.
The party, before assembly elections in November last year, had stated that Hyderabad would be renamed as 'Bhagyanagar' if it came to power in the state.
She also asserted that for the first time, BJP's polling agents would be there in all the 2,000 polling booths in Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat and any attempts to indulge in electoral malpractices would be prevented.
