Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP names 11 more candidates; Mahtab from Cuttack, ex-ambassador Sandhu from Amritsar

The BJP on Saturday released its eighth list of 11 candidates across three states - Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal - for the Lok Sabha elections.

The list features several leaders who joined the BJP in the last few weeks. Among those in the list are former Biju Janata Dal leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, former Congress leaders Preneet Kaur and Ravneet Bittu and Aam Aadmi Party’s former MP Sushil Kumar Rinku.

The party has also fielded former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and former IPS officer Debashish Dhar. Mahtab, who had left the party and joined the BJP this week has been fielded from the Cuttack seat, from where he had won for five consecutive terms from a BJD ticket.

Preneet, wife of former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, has been fielded from Patiala, and Ravneet Bittu, who was considered an aide of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the BJP’s Ludhiana candidate. Both the leaders had won on the Congress ticket in 2019.