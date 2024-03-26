JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP to contest solo from Punjab

The Lok Sabha elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on June 1, 2024. Punjab has a total of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 05:56 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the Punjab Lok Sabha elections on its own, without any alliance, State President Sunil Jakhar said on Tuesday.

He also mentioned that the party will work for farmers, and will provide their remunerations.

"We want to remain in direct contact with the people of Punjab... We are sure, PM Modi will win in Punjab also...," BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said about the party's plans in the state.

(Published 26 March 2024, 05:56 IST)
